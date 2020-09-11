Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 5-10, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
SEPT. 5
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:40 p.m. Juvenile made outcry of sexual assault.
• WELFARE CHECK - 600 block of Beetham Road, 12:42 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication after eating methamphetamine.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - SE 11th St. and SE 19th St., 3:10 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting girlfriend.
• WRECK - 2000 block of SE 1st St., 6:16 p.m.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1400 block of NW 1st Ave., 6:10 p.m. Information report regarding possible child custody issues.
• SHOPLIFTING - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:01 p.m. Two males stole merchandise from a convenience store.
• THEFT - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 9:33 p.m. iPhone taken from victim without consent.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Hamilton Road, 11:36 p.m. Verbal disturbance between mother, daughter and daughter’s boyfriend.
SEPT. 6
• MISSING PERSON - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 2:11 a.m. Suspicious car at city park unsecure. Property found at skate park.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1900 block of SE 21st St., 1:24 p.m. Information in reference to custody dispute.
• THEFT - 1500 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:07 p.m. Trailer stolen from property.
• THEFT - NW 3rd St. and NW 4th Ave., 4:08 p.m. iPhone stolen and recovered.
• WELFARE CHECK - 500 block of NW 3rd St., 4:11 p.m. Small child wandered into neighbor’s yard.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:35 p.m. Verbal disturbance resulting in warrant arrest of female.
SEPT. 7
• INFORMATION - 300 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:21 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of SE 19th St., 11:46 a.m. Male and female arrested for assault by contact family violence.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1900 block of SE 12th St., 5:04 p.m. Possible stolen items reported at residence.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 6:18 p.m. Female reported a verbal dispute between a group of juveniles in the middle of the street.
• THREATS - 1500 block of SE 22nd Ave., 9:39 p.m. Male threatened on Facebook messenger.
• SHOPLIFTING - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:52 p.m. Unknown subject stole a case of beer from a local business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of SW 1st St., 11:04 p.m.
SEPT. 8
• PARKING PROBLEM - 100 block of Harvey Road, 3:56 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• WRECK - 2700 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 6:10 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1200 block of SE 21st St., 11:51 a.m. Female reported custody dispute argument.
• WRECK - SE 7th Ave. and SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• LOST PROPERTY - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:36 p.m. Female lost property at retail business.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1800 block of SE 26th Ave., 11:23 p.m. Resident was burglarized.
SEPT. 9
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1200 block of SE 12th St., 1:53 a.m. One male and one female arrested for assault family violence.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:18 a.m. Information report over suicide attempt.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1800 block of SE 21st St., 9:19 a.m. Items stolen from residence during the night.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 10:03 a.m. Narcotics found in vehicle during traffic stop.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 800 block of SE 17th St., 10:47 a.m. Male subject assaulted his stepfather.
• WRECK - 1000 block Cross Post Road, 12:04 p.m.
• THEFT - 1400 block of SE 21st St., 11:50 a.m. Cellular phone was stolen from ambulance.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of Harvey Road, 12 p.m. Female reported a small child fell and hurt their wrist.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:45 a.m. Abandoned vehicle missing a tire parked on the shoulder of roadway.
• THREATS - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 1:22 p.m. Male juvenile stated he was assault.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:53 p.m. Wallet was stolen from Walmart.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of SW 8th St., 4:38 p.m. Male subject damaged a camper door to get a box from inside.
• SHOPLIFTING - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 5:19 p.m. Theft call for service led to locating narcotics on male subject.
SEPT. 10
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:23 a.m. Male trespassed from business.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:31 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 500 block of SW 8th St., 3:45 p.m. Male harassing female via text message.
• ASSAULT - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8;50 p.m. Male subject was assaulted at a local gas station.
• WELFARE CHECK - 200 block of Van Story Court, 8:39 p.m. A male experienced a medical emergency.
• WRECK - 2800 block of NE 11th St., 10:04 p.m.
• GUN SHOTS - 300 block of NW 17th St., 10:48 p.m. Male subject reported somebody had vandalized his vehicle.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 4, 2020.
SEPT. 4
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:30 a.m. Female advised she had been struck in the mouth by a known person/relative. Male reported the female was the primary aggressor.
• THEFT - 200 block of College Park Drive, 6:38 a.m.Mane reported a subject entered his residence without his permission and removed a set of keys that were sitting on the kitchen counter.
• DECEASED PERSON - 1100 block of Jameson St., 8:39 a.m. Woman stated she had found an elderly family member deceased at their residence.
• THEFT - 1000 block of Thistle Hill Trail, 12:10 p.m. Woman advised a known suspect took two of her dogs without permission.
• LOST PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 2:11 p.m. Woman said she lost her wallet.
• GENERAL DISTURBANCE - 1500 block of N. Main St., 9:02 a.m. Man found to be a danger to himself and others and was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.
• MEDICAL EMERGENCY - 500 block of N. Rusk St., 7:16 a.m. Medical staff advised a resident at the location was deceased.
SEPT. 5
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:21 p.m. Man reported his juvenile son was missing.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:50 a.m. Complainant said an unknown person took several prescription bottles containing medication from his backpack.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 5:21 a.m. Complainant said a motorcycle collided with his vehicle while traveling east on Interstate 20, causing damage.
SEPT. 6
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of E. 2nd St., 12:40 a.m. Woman advised that a male juvenile had committed criminal mischief to the area of their mailbox.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of IH-20, 4:28 p.m. A firearm was located in the bathroom of a business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of E. I-20, 3:56 p.m. Glass pipe containing methamphetamine was located in a vehicle near the driver’s side.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2300 block of Tin Top Road, 9:11 a.m. Vehicle reported to be swerving all over the road was stopped. Driver admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and consented to a field sobriety test. Driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 200 block of W. I-20, 6:47 p.m. Officers obtained three juveniles, and pursued one on foot. A 14-year-old male was arrested and booked, then later released to a parent.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:01 p.m. Investigation revealed an offense had not been committed.
SEPT. 7
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of S. Main St., 9:20 p.m. Male found drinking beer in the business of a parking lot with numerous empty beer cans beside him. Suspect was given a field sobriety test and found to be a danger to himself and/or others.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 10:08 p.m. Complainant advised that an unknown suspect removed his vehicle from the assigned parking space at the apartment complex.
SEPT. 8
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:15 a.m. Woman reported she was notified by mail of a fraudulent loan that had been acquired in her name in 2015.
• THEFT - 500 block of E. Park St., 11:35 a.m. Man reported a computer monitor shown to have been delivered to his residence was missing when he returned home.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:50 p.m. Woman reported an unknown vehicle struck his vehicle while it was parked in the 600 block of Palo Pinto St.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:38 p.m. Female reported being hit several times in the head by a male using a closed fist. The man struck the woman while speaking to officers and resisted during arrest.
• WARRANTS - 300 block of Palo Pinto St., 3:38 p.m. Man was located and arrested for three active warrants.
SEPT. 9
• WARRANTS - 400 block of E. Josephine St., 10:36 p.m. Traffic stop led to the arrest of passenger with active warrants out of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Courthouse Square, 6 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of over a gram of methamphetamine.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:50 a.m. Sixteen-year-old female found to be in possession of edible THC.
• WRECK - 400 mile marker of E. I-20, 10:36 p.m. Three-vehicle wreck reported, with the driver causing the accident leaving the scene prior to emergency personnel arriving.
