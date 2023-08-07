WEATHERFORD — More than 40 furballs found their forever homes last weekend, as the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter kicked off its annual Clear the Shelter event.
“This year is a little different in that last year it was a one-day event,” Weatherford Director of Municipal and Community Services Dustin Deel said.
Saturday’s kickoff included food trucks, numerous vendors, raffles and free adoptions. Deel said 44 animals were adopted for the day, calling it “a pretty good start.”
Those who missed out will have a second opportunity to find their new best friend with another big event on Aug. 26. The shelter will also be promoting periodic specials throughout the month of August.
For a list of available animals to adopt, visit https://gis.weatherfordtx.gov/AnimalShelter/ActiveCases/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.