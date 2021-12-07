A Parker County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. State Highway 75 in Collin County, Monday, locating more than 46 pounds of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ernesto Chavez, 45, of Grand Prairie, a Mexican National. Chavez was arrested and charged with first-degree felony manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one.
Chavez is currently incarcerated at the Collin County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.
The NTXCIU is a multi-agency initiative which combats the flow of illicit narcotics and human trafficking into the North Texas region. The sheriffs of Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Parker, Rockwall, Smith, Tarrant and Wise counties have worked collaboratively to seize tons of narcotics on the open highways of North Texas since 2017.
“The program is especially beneficial in that the collaboration allows each law enforcement officer to cross jurisdictional lines into participating counties to conduct investigations or task force operations,” said Parker Coubty Sheriff Russ Authier. “This allows a broader coverage while maintaining a centered-focus on drug interdiction. Each participating sheriff’s office assists other agencies in identifying and arresting hundreds of drug traffickers which would not have been possible without this collaborative effort. The street value of the methamphetamine seized during this stop was valued at more than $400,000. The NTXSCIU took these narcotics off the streets of North Texas.”
