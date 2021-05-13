Parker County Sheriff's Crimes Against Children investigators arrested a woman in connection with a child abuse case involving her 5-year-old son.
The mother, identified as Brooke Baker Chadwick, 42, told deputies on scene that the child suffered from a cognitive disorder, causing him to fall frequently. She claimed the child had tripped and fallen, striking his head on the tile floor in their home. Deputies observed a large bump on the child’s head.
Medical staff reported several of the child’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall and based upon the expert opinion of Cook Children’s Medical Center Care Team, the trauma to the child was consistent with child abuse. The child was placed on life support in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. He died Monday morning.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Chadwick contacted emergency services May 7, just before 7 p.m., stating her son was unresponsive and “not breathing right.”
Paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene at the home in Aledo. Emergency personnel immediately administered life-saving measures and transported the boy to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth for further medical treatment.
Child witnesses were later interviewed by professionals at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County. The Department of Family and Protective Services was also contacted regarding other children in the residence.
Authier said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death pending an autopsy.
Chadwick was charged with first-degree felony injury to a child with intent of serious bodily injury. She was arrested earlier this week in Tarrant County.
The case is still under investigation and when complete, will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office seeking prosecution, Authier said.
