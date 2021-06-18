WEATHERFORD - A 62-year-old Azle man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle was struck by the driver of a pickup early Friday morning.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a fatality crash on Farm-to-Market Road 3325 at the intersection of White Settlement Road around 5 a.m.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Chevrolet pickup was stopped at the intersection of White Settlement Road and FM 3325. The driver of the Chevrolet, John M. Varner, 57, of Willow Park, failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was going south on FM 3325," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The Chevrolet attempted a left turn onto FM 3325 and struck the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, Michael C. Money, 62, of Azle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Varner was transported to a Fort Worth area hospital where he was treated and released for undisclosed injuries."
