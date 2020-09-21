Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were investigating a two vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 281, 10 miles south of Mineral Wells that occurred about Sept. 20, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 31-year-old Ryan Keith Yarbrough of San Saba, was traveling southbound on US 281, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. For an undetermined reason, the Dodge crossed the center stripe and traveled into the northbound lanes of travel striking a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle head-on. The driver of the motorcycle, Charles R. Walker, 68, of Mineral Wells, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Todd Baker.
Yarbrough and a 28-year-old female passenger from the Dodge were transported to Palo Pinto General Hospital with undisclosed injuries. A second passenger in the Dodge was not injured.
