A 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a Dodge pickup Saturday afternoon in Wise County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene at U.S. 81 and County Road 4228 around 1:15 p.m.
According to their preliminary investigation, the Dodge truck, traveling on 4228, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, crashing into the motorcycle traveling on U.S. 81.
Joseph Nunez, of College Station, was flowed to a hospital in Decatur, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old man from Alvord, was uninjured.
DPS said the investigation remains ongoing, with no additional information at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.