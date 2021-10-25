MINERAL WELLS — A Weatherford man was killed Friday night after his motorcycle struck a guardrail on U.S. Highway 180.
At approximately 10:40 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated the fatal crash on 180 west of Weatherford in Parker County.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on US 180 at a high rate of speed, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. The driver, Chris Lee Jenkins, 64, of Weatherford, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a guardrail. Jenkins died at the scene.
No additional information is available.
