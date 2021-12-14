Arrest

WEATHERFORD — A man wanted to authorities out of Collin County has been arrested by the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, of McKinney, was arrested Monday on a murder warrant out of Collin County.

Deputies in Collin County had been searching for Hernandez, who is accused of killed a 24-year-old man in New Hope, since Wednesday.

The Collin County Sheriff's Department has not released any other details regarding the murder.

