Houston Elementary School remains on lockdown following a shooting that occurred around 11 a.m. today in the 400 block of SW 13th Street in Mineral Wells.
According to the Mineral Wells Police Department, several callers reported hearing shots coming from a residence just south of the elementary school.
“Upon arrival, officers and paramedics from Mineral Wells fire/EMS located one male victim, approximately 48 years of age, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” according from a release from MWPD. “That victim was found lying in the driveway of a home at that location and has been transported via helicopter ambulance to a Fort Worth area trauma hospital.”
At this time, MWPD investigators do not know a motive for the shooting.
“From an initial review of the crime scene, it appears the shooting took place inside of the residence and the victim staggered outside to the driveway before collapsing,” according to MWPD. “Investigators are following up on several promising leads regarding a person of interest and do believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. No other persons were reported to be shot or injured in this incident.”
As a precaution, the Houston Elementary School campus remains on lock down while officers attempt to locate the suspect and process the crime scene at this nearby residence, according to MWPD. The school was not a target nor is it related to this shooting incident.
The MWPD has no reason to suspect the public is in any immediate danger while this suspect remains at large.
This article will be updated as further information becomes available for release.
