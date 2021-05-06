The Mineral Wells Police Department arrested Rusty Krause, 27, on the offense of possession with intent to promote child pornography on April 29 after receiving a cyber tip from a national center.
The tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of numerous images and videos depicting child pornography via the internet, which linked back to Krause, MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said.
“Detectives began an investigation into the matter after verifying the subscriber account information and activity was directly linked to a suspect in Mineral Wells,” Sullivan said. “The subscriber account was directly linked to the suspect identified as Rusty S. Krause, of Mineral Wells, and detectives obtained a warrant for Krause’s arrest on the charge listed.”
Krause was released from the Palo Pinto County Jail Monday on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.
