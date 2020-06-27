Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 21-June 26, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JUNE 21
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:37 a.m. Three males issued criminal attempt citations for criminal trespass at a local property.
• THEFT - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:11 a.m. Male subject issued a criminal trespass warning from a local business.
• WELFARE CHECK - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:13 p.m. Child located running east bound in the 100 block of SW 8th St.
• THEFT - 1300 SW 5th Ave., 1:14 p.m. Male subject reported a female stole his cell phone.
• BURGLARY - 2100 block of NW 4th Ave., 1:25 p.m. Burglary of a vehicle-theft of property.
• HARASSMENT - 1500 block of NE 23rd St., 6:28 p.m. A male reported he was being harassed by a neighbor.
• BURGLARY - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:07 p.m. A male reported his storage unit had been broken into, and several items had been stolen.
JUNE 22
• GUN SHOTS - 100 block of SW 12th St., 12:16 a.m. Male reported he witnessed a Hispanic male fire three gunshots from a vehicle after getting into a verbal argument with another male subject, who fled on foot.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSONS - 1200 block of SE 14 St., 2:50 a.m. Male subject arrested for public intoxication.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of SW 5th St., 6:51 a.m. Female arrested for trespassing onto property/residence she had an active Criminal Trespass Warning for.
• SHOPLIFTING - 900 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:21 a.m. Female stole liquor bottle from store.
• THREATS - 2300 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:38 p.m. Female victim assaulted by known female.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1800 block of Lamar St., 3:42 p.m. Verbal dispute between couple regarding civil issues.
• LOST PROPERTY - 1500 block of NW 3rd Ave., 5:23 p.m. Female reported she lost her wallet.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 900 block of SW 12th St., Female reported her car was struck by a bullet after someone fired a gun at her vehicle.
JUNE 23
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 12:17 a.m. Store attendant reported males attempted to plant a credit card skimmer onto a gas pump.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of SE 2nd Ave., 1:40 a.m. Male assaulted by his ex-wife/
• WELFARE CHECK - 500 block of SE 12th Ave., 6:48 a.m. Female assaulted male subject, then evaded and resisted police officers.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:44 a.m. Male subject stole merchandise from store.
• FRAUD - 1300 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:59 a.m. Skimmer found on a gas pump.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSONS - 2200 block of SW 9th Ave., 11:57 a.m. Male subject arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of SW 3rd St., 12:50 p.m. Found bike.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 2256, 1:11 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of SW 1st Ave., 12:44 p.m. Street light broken.
• UNAUTHORIZED USE - 4600 block of Market St., 1:24 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 4:01 p.m. Wrong plates on a vehicle.
• HIT AND RUN - 900 block of SE 18th St., 4:07 p.m. Vehicle was damaged by unknown subjects.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:22 p.m. Two females caught shoplifting at Walmart.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 NW 11th St., 6:29 p.m. Male arrested for assault on female.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 7:55 p.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 8:33 p.m. Female turned in brown leather belt and belt buckle she found near the high school.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block S. Oak Ave., 9:48 p.m. Social security card found.
• HIT AND RUN - 400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 10:30 p.m. Male subject leaves scene of accident, damaging street sign.
JUNE 24
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:57 a.m. Female attempted to pass a fake $20.
• BURGLARY - 2500 block of SE 15th St., 7:30 a.m. Vehicle was burglarized in front of a residence.
• THEFT - 100 block of NE 9th St., 1:28 p.m. Female stole speaker from residence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 4:08 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for possession of a controlled substance.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:33 p.m. Disturbance involving multiple parties.
JUNE 25
• BURGLARY - 300 block of NW 10th St., 4:24 a.m. Multiple vehicles burglarized in apartment complex.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:48 a.m. Drug paraphernalia found in back storage space of a unit.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 9:25 a.m. Bag of unknown substance was found in a parking lot.
• WRECK - 100 block of NE 6th St., 3:20 p.m.
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 700 block of SE 8th St., 7:48 p.m. Male committed suicide.
JUNE 26
• BURGLARY - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 12:38 a.m. A male reported his vehicle was broken into.
• THREATS - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 9:07 a.m. Male reported his ex significant other put her hands on him.
• ARREST - 3000 block of S. Murco St., 9:46 a.m. Juvenile apprehended and transported to juvenile probation.
• THEFT - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 9:59 a.m. Female reported someone had stolen one of her phones.
• INFORMATION - 1600 block of SE 11th Ave., 12:17 a.m. Female reported her roommate is causing problems.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1600 block of SE 11th Ave.,10:19 a.m. Person sprayed some type of oil substance on the parking lot of a local business.
• HIT AND RUN - 900 block of FM 1821, 1:26 p.m.
• WRECK - 1200 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:24 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:59 p.m. Male subject assaulted his significant other with a weapon, then left the scene before officer arrival.
• HARASSMENT - 3100 block of S. Murco Drive, 5:17 p.m. A female reported another female is harassing her.
• ANIMAL BITE - 500 block of SE 8th St., 6:41 p.m. Male attacked by dog and victim’s stepson made threats to harm the owner of the dog.
• BURGLARY - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:30 p.m. A male reported his vehicle had been broken into.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:54 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:44 p.m. Verbal argument between a male and female.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.