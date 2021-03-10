Mineral Wells police are seeking information regarding a 17-year-old runaway.
Autaum Teal went around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to her mother, Jennifer Wycoff.
Teal is considered high-functioning special needs, with the mindset of an 8-9-year-old, Wycoff said.
She was last seen in denim leggings, a Hello Kitty tshirt and a red hoodie.
Anyone with information should contact Mineral Wells PD at (940) 328-7770 or Wycoff at 817-569-7811.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.