Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn announced Friday afternoon that on-campus learning will be required for unengaged students and those failing multiple remote courses.
“As we begin the second six weeks of the school year, we want to say thanks for all you have done to make our return to in-person learning a success. Unfortunately, many remote learning students have not been successful at all,” according to a statement from Kuhn. “A shocking number of them are failing multiple courses. Several have never logged in or communicated at all in six weeks. These students are falling desperately behind and if we do not act quickly, they may never recover.”
Kuhn said starting Oct. 19, all remote students who are failing multiple courses or are unengaged will be required to return to their campuses for in-person instruction.
“This gives them time to make better decisions and begin participating appropriately. If we wait, many will find themselves in a hole they cannot get out of by failing two entire six weeks,” according to Kuhn’s statement. “Parents are encouraged to bring students back sooner if it is clear their student is not succeeding. Students who change back to in-person learning prior to the three weeks mark will schedule a return date through the campus.
"After reviewing academic outcomes, we believe this decision is clearly in the best interest of students. Teachers and staff at Mineral Wells ISD have worked diligently to ensure that our students have all the tools necessary to succeed in their learning, whether remote or face-to-face.”
Kuhn said students who have been successful will be allowed to continue remote learning.
“We understand that student health remains a concern for many parents,” according to the statement. “We will continue to follow proper health protocols to provide a safe learning space for face-to-face students. While we believe that returning to in-person learning is in the best interest of failing remote students, we understand if you decide otherwise.”
Kuhn said other options that meet compulsory education laws include:
• Withdraw to homeschool — students who withdraw to homeschool or an unaccredited private school and later re-enroll may be required to take an exam to determine grade placement, and high school credits may not transfer;
• Withdraw and enroll in a charter school that offers virtual learning;
• Withdraw and enroll in a private school that offers virtual learning;
• Request a transfer to another district that offers vi11ual learning.
“At the end of the upcoming three weeks grading period, campus administrators will contact the parents and/or guardians of remote learners who have been unsuccessful and inform them that they will be required to switch to face-to-face learning or withdraw to an alternative setting,” according to the statement. If you have any questions about this matter, please contact your child's campus. We appreciate your cooperation in ensuring that your student is successful in their educational journey.”
