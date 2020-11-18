Mineral Wells police have issued a warrant for a male juvenile in connection with a shooting near Houston Elementary School Monday.
The campus and nearby areas were briefly placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after several callers reported hearing shots coming from a residence to the south.
“Upon arrival, officers and paramedics from Mineral Wells fire/EMS located one male victim, approximately 48 years of age, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” according from a release from MWPD. “That victim was found lying in the driveway of a home at that location and has been transported via helicopter ambulance to a Fort Worth area trauma hospital.”
Mineral Wells Police Chief Dean Sullivan said the victim is recovering in a Fort Worth area hospital and any possible motive or other involvements are being withheld until the suspect is in custody.
“From an initial review of the crime scene, it appears the shooting took place inside of the residence and the victim staggered outside to the driveway before collapsing,” according to a statement from MWPD. “Investigators are following up on several promising leads regarding a person of interest and do believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. No other persons were reported to be shot or injured in this incident.”
