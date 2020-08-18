The Parker County/Weatherford NAACP is formally requesting the removal of the Confederate statue from where it sits on the Parker County courthouse lawn.
In an email sent to Parker County Judge Pat Deen and county commissioners Tuesday morning, NAACP Branch 6321 President Calvin Clay requested the removal of the statue and “any documents, plaques, etc. that may be within the courthouse honoring Confederacy” from the courthouse grounds.
The Weatherford Democrat reached out to County Judge Pat Deen for comment, but Deen was unable to respond by presstime.
“White supremacists continue to incite violence among our citizens regarding the protection of Confederate monuments. We must give no safe harbor to such hatred,” Clay wrote. “Confederate symbols on public lands in effect endorse a movement founded on White Supremacy. If our County Government continue to pay homage to the Confederacy, people of Color will never be treated fairly in Parker County.
“Therefore, we will never solve our Community’s problem if an entire group of citizens is alienated or feels targeted for discrimination. It is past time for this Confederate symbol to be removed. Please let me know when this matter will be taken up.”
Groups for and against the relocation of the monument have gathered and, at one point clashed, as protests have been held continuously at the courthouse.
The issue of relocating the statue was discussed at a Parker County Commissioners Court in late June after a letter reported to be submitted by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy requested that the statue be moved.
Neither the UDC or county was able to determine who was the rightful owner at that time. After it was confirmed by state president Dorothy Norred that the UDC was the rightful owner, commissioners scheduled a July 30 special meeting, at which time they voted unanimously to keep the statue in its place.
