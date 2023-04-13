The Cross Timbers Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is holding its annual Native Plant Sale at Heritage Park in Weatherford on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The sale will be held during the First Monday Trade Days, which is a new location for the chapter’s annual event.
It will feature dozens of native species including grasses, flowering perennials, groundcovers and shrubs. You can find natives for sun or shade, moist or dry environments, patio pots or large landscapes, butterfly gardens and lots more. Chapter members will be on hand to answer your questions and offer educational materials.
A list of plants in the sale will be posted soon on the Cross Timbers website, https://npsot.org/wp/crosstimbers/
