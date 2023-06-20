Could Weatherford, known as the Cutting Horse Capital of the World, live up to its namesake?
It’s a question expected to be discussed among members of the National Cutting Horse Association this week at their annual convention in Las Vegas Friday and Saturday.
In 1946, the NCHA was formed by 13 visionaries who aimed to grow the sport of cutting, and grown it has, bringing millions of dollars and spectators to the city of Fort Worth’s Will Rogers Memorial Complex, which has hosted the events for decades.
Phil Rapp, a trainer and NCHA Hall of Fame rider, called the coliseum the “institution of cutting horse fame.”
“Will Rogers is to the cutting horse world what Fenway Park is to baseball, or the Rose Bowl is to football,” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo President Brad Barnes added.
But competitors and NCHA members questioned, in a video published on its Facebook page, whether the NCHA can continue to grow in its current facilities, given a lack of upkeep, control over scheduling, pricing and other limitations as “renters” of the city-owned Will Rogers.
Jay Winborn, NCHA’s executive director, said his eyes were first opened to the disadvantages facing the association in March of 2020 when COVID restrictions forced the cancellation of the Super Stakes.
“No scheduling options were proposed by the Will Rogers facility to allow us to accommodate for the length of the show without impacting the welfare of the horses and the competitors,” he said.
Members and officers say a tight schedule has also put a strain on the organization, dictating how long shows can be, specific days they can be scheduled and little to no room to celebrate afterwards.
“During the 2022 Futurity, there was a show that morning that got completed Friday night,” Rapp said. “Futurity got started that Monday morning, giving a two-day turnaround to get everything prepared. Then Futurity was completed Saturday night, around 11 p.m., and Monday morning there was another horse show in Will Rogers.”
Winborn said he’s received multiple complaints after competitions about dirt, mice, leaky sewage and general upkeep, adding that he’s relayed those concerns to various Fort Worth officials.
“The upkeep of the facility we’re in today has been limited,” NCHA Finance Committee Chair Steve Smith said. “It’s frustrating when you go to one of the buildings and the bathroom is running out on to the floor.”
Owned and operated by the city of Fort Worth, Will Rogers Memorial Center was built in 1936 and added a multipurpose equestrian center in 2012.
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker acknowledged the rich history of cutting and the historic coliseum, noting they’ve “got to do better,” while acknowledging steps a city has to take, as opposed to a private sector, that may cause them to move a bit slower than most would like.
For its part, the city council, in February, approved $8.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act Revenue Recovery funds to renovate the Will Rogers Memorial Center Coliseum concourse and restrooms, grand lobby entrance and the Backstage Club.
“Now is the time to give a facelift to a 1936 building that we’re incredibly proud of, a historic building that’s unique to any other environment,” Parker said.
Approximately $89 million is projected to be poured into the memorial center by 2028, according to the Fort Worth Report, and the Fort Worth Stock Show, which has invested more than $77 million to improvements since 1944, is expected to commit another $20 million that will benefit the NCHA.
Wilborn, however, said renovation talks had been discussed “for over a decade” without coming to any fruition.
“Even the Fort Worth Stock Show moved in to Dickies Arena because they had outgrown Will Rogers Coliseum,” he said. “It soon became clear that for our organization to continue to grow and thrive, we would need to become self-sufficient as well.”
After 2020, Wilborn said they began exploring options, with the city of Weatherford emerging as a viable possibility for a new location.
“Our commitment to the National Cutting Horse Association is tremendous,” Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said. “As a city, we’ve been preparing for decades for an opportunity like this for our citizens and our community.”
The cutting horse correlation between Fort Worth and Weatherford has been around for quite some time, with a roughly 30-minute drive between the two. Parker County also boasts a sizable population of cutting horse owners, trainers, breeders and competitors.
“As we watched from afar, we’ve seen how Fort Worth has grown into a major metropolitan area,” Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp said. “Several years ago, we realized there may be an opportunity, because of our connection to cutting, to team up with the NCHA.”
Recently, the city purchased around 240 acres of land off Interstate 20 near Teskey’s Saddle Shop, after identifying the site as one that could feature an NCHA arena and fit in with the preservation of the land longterm, Hotopp said.
The city manager said the city began extending infrastructure to the site, spending $10 million on water and wastewater improvements, as well as hiring a lobbyist to help with federal highway funding for an extension of a frontage road to the area.
Hotopp said 100 acres would be dedicated to the NCHA, with a hotel, retail, restaurants, campground for members and walking trails constructed as well.
“The first thing you need to know is the city of Weatherford is very interested in preserving their rural Western equine culture,” said John Kratzer, an NCHA competitor and real estate company CEO. “Cattle ranching [there] goes way back, and they are really interested in having NCHA do something out there.”
Rapp said the NCHA’s opportunity to assist in creating a complex was a rare one for any association. A major caveat, however? Funding.
“It’s a very attractive option, but it comes at a cost yet to be determined financially,” he said. “We need to focus on the ability to maintain a fair and equitable entry fee structure, an ability to produce and manage our shows according to schedules and spaces that best suit our [and our equine athletes’] needs, and most importantly, we need to focus on sustainability of the sport of cutting for future generations.
“Up until now, Fort Worth has been our home. However, we have reached a point where we need to discuss whether it is in our best interest to continue hosting and promoting our events at Will Rogers.”
Smith said he and other members would like to know more about the financial specifics.
“I can see we do have a need to jump on it, but I also know we’re talking a lot of dollars the way I would want to have it built,” he said.
The economic impact is one of the greater concerns to NCHA member Joe Ellard.
“My husband and I have built a lot in the last 40-50 years ... we’ve built enough to know that these projects are very expensive and they never come in on time, on budget,” she said. “Not knowing how it’s going to be funded is a question in my mind. and who’s going to build it? Who’s going to own it? Who’s going to staff it? Who’s going to market it, schedule events, hire and train?
“These facilities are economic boosters to the community, to the city and state, but to the owner, not necessarily so.”
Bo Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth, noted equestrian events deliver $92 million in economic impact for the city of Fort Worth annually, with a total annual impact of more than $120 million.
Research analyst Angie Highland added that the Triple Crown of cutting alone — comprised of the elite World Championship Futurity, Super Stakes and Summer Cutting Spectacular — generates approximately $60 million.
“Whatever community is host to Triple Crown will benefit substantially through annual visitors that come to be spectators, owners, riders and competitors,” she said.
