Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.