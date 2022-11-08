Two men at the center of an undercover narcotics investigation were arrested on new charges Monday.
Investigators with the Parker County Special Crimes Unit initially arrested the men Oct. 31, following a search warrant at a residence near Springtown.
SCU investigators had been working on the case for several weeks sparked by an anonymous tip submitted to Parker County Crime Stoppers. The suspects, identified as Angel Ibarra, 19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were also directly connected to selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing Fentanyl.
During investigators’ interviews with both suspects, they implicated themselves in selling and distributing tablets containing Fentanyl and a search warrant conducted last week at the brothers' home yielded the seizure of 67 tablets which tested positive for Fentanyl.
Angel Ibarra’s new charge is a first-degree felony for manufacture delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, 4 to 200 grams. His current bond is set at $50,000. Samuel Ibarra’s new charge is state jail felony for manufacture delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, under 1 gram. His current bond is set at $10,000.
As of Tuesday, both men remained incarcerated.
“These new charges are a direct result from the initial Special Crimes investigation,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We are working closely with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office in this case and cases concerning drug trafficking.”
Authier expressed his appreciation to the Crime Stoppers program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.