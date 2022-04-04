PARKER COUNTY — A new project at a newly arrived outreach is designed to dovetail into the Parker County satellite of the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s twin mission to feed the hungry and teach everyone who eats how to do it better.
Food bank marketing director Michael Polydoroff said last week a community garden that’s starting at the six-month-old Parker County footprint is a way to grow “the food bank of the future.”
The Mission Garden, where herbs, eggplant and artichokes already are sprouting, is envisioned as a sort of missing ingredient in the food bank’s warehouse-market-community kitchen recipe.
“We have a garden in Fort Worth at the administration building, and also a garden on the West Side,” Tarrant Area Food Bank CEO and President Julie Butner said, noting 36 smaller gardens across Fort Worth feeding six farmer’s markets.
“Hopefully, we’ll get one out here as well,” she said of the farmer’s market model. “And it made sense to have a community garden in the rural area where people have land.”
Set immediately in front of the Parker County campus and its 20,000-square-food warehouse — high above the interstate traffic —the garden is characterized by 16 stone raised beds above a lower tier, with a composting area to the side.
Standing in the community kitchen, head gardener Matt Kennedy, Polydoroff and Food Bank West Branch Manager Steve Martin said people already learn how to prepare healthy family meals costing $20 in classes held there.
Once harvesting begins, those residents in the seven counties west of the six-county Tarrant headquarters will be learning what to do with the garden’s bounty.
“We’re trying to tie the kitchen in with the Mission Garden,” Martin said. “We’re trying to teach people to cook and eat a healthy meal within a budget.”
Polydoroff added,” This is (a kitchen) where people can literally pick stuff, pull it and come in and cook it up on the stove.”
Jerid Watson manages the Mission Market where people can pick up healthy foods from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. He said volunteers will husband the garden.
“Absolutely, volunteers are always open,” he said. “It’s helping to grow the community garden, to come in through the Mission (Market). And then (we) provide the information to the community on how they can grow.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can email Kennedy at matt.kennedy@tafb.org.
A grand opening for Mission Garden, with U.S. Rep. Roger Williams invited, is planned from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on April 14. The public is invited. The food bank is off the service road along the north side of Interstate 20 between Dennis Road and Farm-to-Market 1189, at 112 Winners Circle.
