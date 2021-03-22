Aubrey Sims is "fired up."
And he has reason to be after being officially approved by Weatherford ISD trustees Monday as the next head football coach and athletic director.
"I appreciate this opportunity. One thing I have to agree with is how this community is going to get behind what we're trying to do," Sims said after Monday's vote. "It's going to take us all to raise these young men and women with all of our sports. I'm excited and it's going to take everybody's best to rise up and get it like we want it.
"I can't wait to get started."
Sims comes to Weatherford after taking the head football reigns of the Iowa Park Hawks — a position he has had since 2014.
Sims replaces the hole left by Billy Mathis, who took a job with county neighbor Brock earlier this year.
During Sims' stint at Iowa Park, his teams advanced to the playoffs each season, went to the state quarterfinals twice, and reached the state semi finals in 2019. Sims has also served as head coach in Grandview and Snyder, giving him 16 years of head coaching experience and 23 total years in eduction.
WISD board president Mike Guest welcomed Sims to the Roo family.
"When you become a Weatherford ISD Kangaroo, you become part of our family and we treat it like family," he said. "We love that you're here and we're excited to have you here."
