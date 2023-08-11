Weatherford College has been ranked as one of the top 10 colleges in Texas by Niche.com, a leading college ranking and review website. WC is the only community college to make the list, which is based on key statistics and student reviews.
WC ranked ninth overall, between the University of Texas at El Paso and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Rice University topped the list, Texas Christian University is second and Southern Methodist University is third.
WC received high marks for its student housing, which was ranked as the 11th best in Texas. The college also received high marks for its campus safety, which was ranked as the 8th best in Texas. Niche students also highly rated the college's athletic facilities, fine arts facilities, and dining options.
One student, who left a five-star review on Niche, said, "Weatherford is a small, welcoming school that allowed me to have an excellent education and create a happy and inspiring place to study. Every teacher that I have had was more than welcoming and helped in every way that they could."
Another student who left a five-star review said, "I have enjoyed my experience at Weatherford College thus far. The student-to-teacher ratios are amazing! The professors are very nice and willing to work with the students when life gets in the way of their education. I have appreciated my time here and will always have great memories."
