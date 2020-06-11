No critical injuries were sustained in a four-vehicle wreck that occurred on Interstate 20 East in Hudson Oaks at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Hudson Oaks Police Department.
“Hudson Oaks Police officers were dispatched to a major accident involving four vehicles, one of which was reported to have rolled over on Interstate 20 East at the 412 mile markers. Upon arrival, officers made contact with all parties involved in the accident and learned that the sole occupants of three of the vehicles had sustained injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening,” Hudson Oaks Police Cpl. Dustin Kennedy said. “Three occupants were transported by Lifecare Emergency Medical Services to the hospital for treatment of sustained injuries.”
Kennedy said the fourth vehicle involved was a non-contact vehicle that sustained damage from flying debris from the other three vehicles.
“During the investigation of the accident, it was determined that the primary cause of the accident was a black SUV failing to stop for traffic, that was already stopped on the interstate, and striking a black passenger car from behind, pushing the black passenger car into the back of a white pickup truck,” Kennedy said. “The fourth vehicle involved was a non-contact vehicle that sustained damage from flying debris from the three contact vehicles.”
