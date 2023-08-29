WEATHERFORD — Jessica Castro is living proof that God can take messes and turn them into messages.
Castro and her husband, Joe, lost their son Joseph, 28, to a drug overdose in June 2019.
"It was sudden, unexpected, and afterwards, we were in that grief, that loneliness," she said. "Joseph is gone all of a sudden and I felt I didn't have anybody I could talk to. I just felt so alone."
Those feelings prompted the Castros to help others, when the Springtown couple initially formed We ARE Our Brothers Keeper, helping bring awareness and support for drug addiction, overdose prevention and connections for families that may have lost loved one or themselves are dealing with addiction.
"I decided enough was enough - I want people to realize they're not alone," Jessica Castro said. "People need to understand their emotions. They don't have to feel ashamed or left out."
As word of the mission spread through their hometown of Springtown and beyond, the Castros met more and more people with similar experiences.
"Really and truly, someone you're talking to might be affected by addiction of some sort. Maybe you yourself are going through something," Castro said. "Drugs have affected my life for as long as I can remember. There are kids that still go through that, parents that don't want to deal with it.
"Nothing can heal if nobody has a place to talk about it."
Enter We ARE Our Brothers Keeper, which hosts monthly meetings featuring counselors and other individuals who educate on fentanyl, THC and other topics. The nonprofit is also working on forming a grief group for families as well as a fund to help families with funeral expenses or rehab.
"We do have resources available for people that need them," Castro said. "There are a lot of people that reach out that need help, and there's a lot of organizations we're trying to work with."
Over the last two years, the group has given back to the community, furnishing free hair cuts and backpacks with school supplies for children in need, and handing out "baskets of love" in November and December so families can have everything they need to make a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, because "those are times that are the hardest," she said.
Support for those efforts was provided by the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Parker County District Attorney's Office, while the city and chamber in Springtown have also supported the organization's mission.
On Monday, the Castros were presented with a proclamation at Parker County Commissioners Court for Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in the county, mirroring the international campaign that falls on the same day.
The Unity Recovery Center in Weatherford, at 1704 Santa Fe Drive, will be holding a vigil from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who may wish to honor loved ones lost to overdose and other drug-related harm with pictures, stories and/or memories.
"If people could put out a purple (the official ribbon color) light or banner or something to acknowledge, that would be great," Castro said.
The couple hopes to continue to grow their mission, every bit of which is influenced by their son: from his motto in referring to his younger siblings to the color blue of the butterfly on T-shirts made for Aug. 31.
"Blue was his favorite color, and the butterfly ... a caterpillar is kind of ugly and gross, just like these stories, like life. But it turns into something beautiful," she said. "Joseph was a hoot — loud and funny, wouldn't show emotions but he always made sure others were taken care of.
"That's his legacy ... even if he only had a quarter, he would find a way to feed somebody with that quarter."
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Castro at 817-629-6129, weareourbrotherskeeper19@gmail.com or on Facebook through her personal page as well as the We ARE Our Brothers Keeper page.
