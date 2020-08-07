Two Parker County nonprofits are now able to better accommodate their clients following the construction of new buildings.
A ribbon cutting held by the East Parker County and Weatherford Chamber of Commerce honored the new Children’s Advocacy Center and Center of Hope establishments, both on Clear Lake Road in Weatherford, Friday morning.
The mission of the CAC of Parker County is to end the cycle of abuse by giving local children a voice. The CAC coordinates collaborative efforts between Child Protective Services, law enforcement and prosecution in the investigation of child abuse cases by providing specialized forensic interviews, therapeutic recovery services for the victim and their families, medical evaluations and victim support and advocacy.
CAC Executive Director Cheryl Bullock said they officially moved into the new building at 1224 Clear Lake Road and had their first child interview on April 15.
“We love it, we have more space and we can separate families — we have a waiting area for counseling, we have a waiting area for interviews, we have two family rooms that the families can sit in and have privacy,” Bullock said. “It’s nicely set up and we even have a pull out bed if we get those late-night ones or early morning. We had a mother and daughter that had been up all night and by the time she was finished here she was really tired so it was a nice place for her to rest. It was one of those situations where they had to find them a safe place to stay, so that came in real handy.
“We have a wonderful care closet and we have a playroom now for therapy, we have a therapy room and then we have a group room for therapy, so we have more options. Our favorite thing is the healing garden. We have a meeting room here so we can have our board meetings, our multidisciplinary hearings where all the agencies come together and we have case reviews and then we have our law enforcement wing, Child Protective Services investigative unit wing. We have two interview rooms and two observation rooms. We have room to spread out, we’re not on top of each other, so it’s really nice.”
Parker County Center of Hope provides help to those who are hungry, homeless, under education, unemployed, working but living at or near poverty, single parents, the elderly, disabled, disadvantaged youth and children and families in crisis through Christ-like service, equipping and empowering them to live a successful, joy-filled life.
Center of Hope Chief Executive Officer Paula Robinson said although their new building is open at 1318 Clear Lake Road, they haven’t been able to have many people inside because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the size of our parking lot we have been able to facilitate the drive-through grocery distribution — the old building location would not have been possible,” Robinson said. “We even have classrooms large enough to sit six feet apart. With the increased size of the building, we have been able to accept more donations, which means we can give out more resources to help folks. When someone is feeling down from whatever their situation is and they walk inside this building, I believe they ‘feel’ valued, they feel worthy, they feel hopeful. It sets the tone for a better tomorrow; it opens the door for them to believe that God has a plan that is greater than they would have imagined.”
Bullock said the children love the new location.
“We had a little 4-year-old that said they just loved this place — she had started counseling at the other building and then came here — and everybody has loved it,” Bullock said. “We can’t possibly give the kids what they deserve because they deserve so much, but I just feel like this is the place that they deserve for healing. I’m very grateful for it and I’m very grateful for all the sponsors and people that donated money for it. It’s just gorgeous inside and you can tell a lot of love went into it.”
Robinson said the future of Center of Hope is bright.
“While the increased size provides space for job training opportunities, our goal is always first to share the love of Christ and to help people find hope for tomorrow,” Robinson said. “We are excited about the opportunities we can take advantage of as we discover more ways to serve our community.”
For more information about the Children’s Advocacy Center visit cacparkercounty.org and for more information about Center of Hope, visit centerofhopetx.com.
