Due to the impact of severe winter weather on roadways and concern for the safety of both the public and DPS employees, the Texas Department of Public Safety will be closing all DPS offices in the North Texas Region on Wednesday. The 42 North Texas Region (Region 1) counties affected by this closure may be found on the DPS Regional Map.
Driver license customers with appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
Emergency operations are not affected by this closure.
