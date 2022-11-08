I voted

PARKER COUNTY:

Sheriff

Russ Authier: 83.13%

Russell Hess: 14.32%

Joe Kilgore: 2.52%

ESD 1 Proposition AA

For: 81.32%

Against: 18.68%

ESD 1 Proposition BB

For: 77.71%

Against: 22.29%

ESD 1 Proposition A

For: 62.05%

Against: 37.95%

ESD 1 Proposition B

For: 56.93%

Against: 43.07%

Poolville ISD Place 2

Toby Gammill: 35.1%

Todd Phillips: 35.53%

Randy Harrell: 29.39%

Poolville ISD Place 3

Lynn Duvall: 75.26%

Laura Mendoza: 24.75%

Brock ISD Place 4

John Brunner: 68.7%

Ronald Bell: 31.23%

Brock ISD Place 6

Shannon Hart: 54.39%

Katarina Lindley: 45.61%

Brock ISD Proposition A

For: 44.53%

Against: 55.47%

Brock ISD Proposition B

For: 37.46%

Against: 62.54%

Brock ISD Proposition C

For: 37.37%

Against: 62.63%

U.S. Rep. District 12

Kay Granger: 85.74%

Trey Hunt: 14.26%

Governor:

Greg Abbott: 82.99%

Beto O'Rourke: 16.06%

Mark Tippetts: .81%

Delilah Barrios: .81%

Lt. Governor

Dan Patrick: 80.72%

Mike Collier: 17.05%

Shanna Steele: 2.23%

Attorney General

Ken Paxton: 80.68%

Rochelle Garza: 16.06%

Mark Ash: 3.27%

Comptroller

Dawn Buckingham: 84.09%

Jay Kleberg: 15.07%

Alfred Molison: .84%

Agriculture Commissioner

Sid Miller: 84.2%

Susan Hays: 15.8%

SBOE District 11

Pat Hardy: 84.9%

Luis Miguell Sifuentes: 15.06%

Kathi Arocha: .04%

PALO PINTO COUNTY

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Tisha Lemley Bien: 81.75%

Luis Rodriguez: 18.25%

Santo ISD

Amy Bryan: 19.84%

Misty Mills: 12.25%

Donny Herring: 15.82%

Rusty McIntosh: 9.23%

Rachel Edwards Hopkins: 9.5%

Rhea Gilbert-Watts: 16.15%

Cori Lee Rice: 17.2%

Governor

Greg Abbott: 82.49%

Beto O'Rourke: 16.67%

Mark Tippetts: .63%

Delilah Barrios: .20%

Lt. Governor

Dan Patrick: 80%

Mike Collier: 18.12%

Shanna Steele: 1.81%

Attorney General

Ken Paxton: 80.12%

Rochelle Garza: 17.1%

Mark Ash: 2.71%

SBOE District 14

Evelyn Brooks: 83%

Tracy Fisher: 16.9%

