PARKER COUNTY:
Sheriff
Russ Authier: 83.13%
Russell Hess: 14.32%
Joe Kilgore: 2.52%
ESD 1 Proposition AA
For: 81.32%
Against: 18.68%
ESD 1 Proposition BB
For: 77.71%
Against: 22.29%
ESD 1 Proposition A
For: 62.05%
Against: 37.95%
ESD 1 Proposition B
For: 56.93%
Against: 43.07%
Poolville ISD Place 2
Toby Gammill: 35.1%
Todd Phillips: 35.53%
Randy Harrell: 29.39%
Poolville ISD Place 3
Lynn Duvall: 75.26%
Laura Mendoza: 24.75%
Brock ISD Place 4
John Brunner: 68.7%
Ronald Bell: 31.23%
Brock ISD Place 6
Shannon Hart: 54.39%
Katarina Lindley: 45.61%
Brock ISD Proposition A
For: 44.53%
Against: 55.47%
Brock ISD Proposition B
For: 37.46%
Against: 62.54%
Brock ISD Proposition C
For: 37.37%
Against: 62.63%
U.S. Rep. District 12
Kay Granger: 85.74%
Trey Hunt: 14.26%
Governor:
Greg Abbott: 82.99%
Beto O'Rourke: 16.06%
Mark Tippetts: .81%
Delilah Barrios: .81%
Lt. Governor
Dan Patrick: 80.72%
Mike Collier: 17.05%
Shanna Steele: 2.23%
Attorney General
Ken Paxton: 80.68%
Rochelle Garza: 16.06%
Mark Ash: 3.27%
Comptroller
Dawn Buckingham: 84.09%
Jay Kleberg: 15.07%
Alfred Molison: .84%
Agriculture Commissioner
Sid Miller: 84.2%
Susan Hays: 15.8%
SBOE District 11
Pat Hardy: 84.9%
Luis Miguell Sifuentes: 15.06%
Kathi Arocha: .04%
PALO PINTO COUNTY
Justice of the Peace Precinct 5
Tisha Lemley Bien: 81.75%
Luis Rodriguez: 18.25%
Santo ISD
Amy Bryan: 19.84%
Misty Mills: 12.25%
Donny Herring: 15.82%
Rusty McIntosh: 9.23%
Rachel Edwards Hopkins: 9.5%
Rhea Gilbert-Watts: 16.15%
Cori Lee Rice: 17.2%
Governor
Greg Abbott: 82.49%
Beto O'Rourke: 16.67%
Mark Tippetts: .63%
Delilah Barrios: .20%
Lt. Governor
Dan Patrick: 80%
Mike Collier: 18.12%
Shanna Steele: 1.81%
Attorney General
Ken Paxton: 80.12%
Rochelle Garza: 17.1%
Mark Ash: 2.71%
SBOE District 14
Evelyn Brooks: 83%
Tracy Fisher: 16.9%
