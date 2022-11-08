Election Day

WEATHERFORD — Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier defeated two challengers in his first general election Tuesday, according to final but unofficial voting numbers.

Authier received almost 83% of the total votes, after leading with nearly the same margin during early voting, and beat out Libertarian Russell Hess (14.7%) and write-in Republican candidate Joe Kilgore (2.39%). 

Authier was appointed to the position in February 2021 by Parker County commissioners following the passing of then-sheriff Larry Fowler. 

More results from the Nov. 8 election are below:

PARKER COUNTY:

ESD 1 Proposition AA

For: 80.63%

Against: 19.37%

ESD 1 Proposition BB

For: 76.74%

Against: 23.26%

ESD 1 Proposition A

For: 64.93%

Against: 35.07%

ESD 1 Proposition B

For: 60.36%

Against: 39.64%

Poolville ISD Place 2

Toby Gammill: 35.34%

Todd Phillips: 33.01%

Randy Harrell: 31.66%

Poolville ISD Place 3

Lynn Duvall: 76.41%

Laura Mendoza: 23.59%

Brock ISD Place 4

John Brunner: 67.62%

Ronald Bell: 32.38%

Brock ISD Place 6

Shannon Hart: 55.65%

Katarina Lindley: 44.35%

Brock ISD Proposition A

For: 42.53%

Against: 57.47%

Brock ISD Proposition B

For: 36.82%

Against: 63.18%

Brock ISD Proposition C

For: 36.88%

Against: 63.12%

U.S. Rep. District 12

Kay Granger: 85.70%

Trey Hunt: 14.30%

Governor:

Greg Abbott: 82.8%

Beto O'Rourke: 15.95%

Mark Tippetts: 1.06%

Delilah Barrios: .81%

Lt. Governor

Dan Patrick: 80.70%

Mike Collier: 16.77%

Shanna Steele: 2.53%

Attorney General

Ken Paxton: 80.72%

Rochelle Garza: 15.82%

Mark Ash: 3.46%

Agriculture Commissioner

Sid Miller: 84.39%

Susan Hays: 14.81%

SBOE District 11

Pat Hardy: 84.99%

Luis Miguell Sifuentes: 14.87%

Kathi Arocha: .04%

PALO PINTO COUNTY:

Santo ISD (four seats)

Amy Bryan: 19.53%

Misty Mills: 11.92%

Donny Herring: 15.25%

Rusty McIntosh: 9.4%

Rachel Hopkins: 9.85%

Rhea Gilbert-Watts: 16.65%

Corie Lee Rice: 17.39%

JP 5

Tisha Lemley Bien: 81.88%

Luis Rodriguez: 18.12%

SBOE District 14

Evelyn Brooks: 83.88%

Tracy Fisher: 16.12%

Governor

Greg Abbott: 83.23%

Beto O'Rourke: 15.64%

Mark Tippetts: .88%

Delilah Barrios: .25%

Lt. Governor

Dan Patrick: 81.13%

Mike Collier: 16.86%

Shanna Steele: 2.01%

Attorney General

Ken Paxton: 81.26%

Rochelle Garza: 15.82%

Mark Ash: 2.92%

Comptroller

Glenn Hegar: 83.39%

Janet Dudding: 14.54%

V. Echevarria-Garza: 1.53%

Commissioner General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham: 83.95%

Kay Kleberg: 15.09%

Alfred Molison: .95%

Commissioner Agriculture

Sid Miller: 83.97%

Susan Hays: 16.03%

Railroad Commisioner

Wayne Christian: 83.33%

Luke Warford: 14.21%

Jaime Andres Diaz: 1.73%

Hunter Crow: .73%

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

