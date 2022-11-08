WEATHERFORD — Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier defeated two challengers in his first general election Tuesday, according to final but unofficial voting numbers.
Authier received almost 83% of the total votes, after leading with nearly the same margin during early voting, and beat out Libertarian Russell Hess (14.7%) and write-in Republican candidate Joe Kilgore (2.39%).
Authier was appointed to the position in February 2021 by Parker County commissioners following the passing of then-sheriff Larry Fowler.
More results from the Nov. 8 election are below:
PARKER COUNTY:
ESD 1 Proposition AA
For: 80.63%
Against: 19.37%
ESD 1 Proposition BB
For: 76.74%
Against: 23.26%
ESD 1 Proposition A
For: 64.93%
Against: 35.07%
ESD 1 Proposition B
For: 60.36%
Against: 39.64%
Poolville ISD Place 2
Toby Gammill: 35.34%
Todd Phillips: 33.01%
Randy Harrell: 31.66%
Poolville ISD Place 3
Lynn Duvall: 76.41%
Laura Mendoza: 23.59%
Brock ISD Place 4
John Brunner: 67.62%
Ronald Bell: 32.38%
Brock ISD Place 6
Shannon Hart: 55.65%
Katarina Lindley: 44.35%
Brock ISD Proposition A
For: 42.53%
Against: 57.47%
Brock ISD Proposition B
For: 36.82%
Against: 63.18%
Brock ISD Proposition C
For: 36.88%
Against: 63.12%
U.S. Rep. District 12
Kay Granger: 85.70%
Trey Hunt: 14.30%
Governor:
Greg Abbott: 82.8%
Beto O'Rourke: 15.95%
Mark Tippetts: 1.06%
Delilah Barrios: .81%
Lt. Governor
Dan Patrick: 80.70%
Mike Collier: 16.77%
Shanna Steele: 2.53%
Attorney General
Ken Paxton: 80.72%
Rochelle Garza: 15.82%
Mark Ash: 3.46%
Agriculture Commissioner
Sid Miller: 84.39%
Susan Hays: 14.81%
SBOE District 11
Pat Hardy: 84.99%
Luis Miguell Sifuentes: 14.87%
Kathi Arocha: .04%
PALO PINTO COUNTY:
Santo ISD (four seats)
Amy Bryan: 19.53%
Misty Mills: 11.92%
Donny Herring: 15.25%
Rusty McIntosh: 9.4%
Rachel Hopkins: 9.85%
Rhea Gilbert-Watts: 16.65%
Corie Lee Rice: 17.39%
JP 5
Tisha Lemley Bien: 81.88%
Luis Rodriguez: 18.12%
SBOE District 14
Evelyn Brooks: 83.88%
Tracy Fisher: 16.12%
Governor
Greg Abbott: 83.23%
Beto O'Rourke: 15.64%
Mark Tippetts: .88%
Delilah Barrios: .25%
Lt. Governor
Dan Patrick: 81.13%
Mike Collier: 16.86%
Shanna Steele: 2.01%
Attorney General
Ken Paxton: 81.26%
Rochelle Garza: 15.82%
Mark Ash: 2.92%
Comptroller
Glenn Hegar: 83.39%
Janet Dudding: 14.54%
V. Echevarria-Garza: 1.53%
Commissioner General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham: 83.95%
Kay Kleberg: 15.09%
Alfred Molison: .95%
Commissioner Agriculture
Sid Miller: 83.97%
Susan Hays: 16.03%
Railroad Commisioner
Wayne Christian: 83.33%
Luke Warford: 14.21%
Jaime Andres Diaz: 1.73%
Hunter Crow: .73%
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
