A 17-year-old driver and three passengers were transported to hospitals following a two-vehicle collision involving ejection Monday afternoon.
Springtown police issued a press release Tuesday morning regarding the accident, which occurred around 4:15 p.m. Monday off Williams-Ward Road.
A Ford Explorer, driven by the 17-year-old with three passengers, reportedly lost control while coming around a curve at a high rate of speed, before crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting a pickup, police said. After the collision, the Explorer left the roadway, ejecting two of the passengers, before overturning and ejecting a third passenger.
Police said evidence at the scene indicates none of the Explorer's occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the truck, along with three other passengers, were treated at the scene and released.
The Explorer's driver was transported to a hospital via ground ambulance, and police said his condition is unknown at this time. His three passengers were also transported to hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, one had been treated and released, one remained in critical but stable condition and the third remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Springtown police, along with Parker County ESD 1, LifeCare EMS and Parker County Sheriff's deputies all responded to the scene.
Police said due to the age of the Explorer's occupants, their identities have not been made public. The accident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cpl. K. Hopkins at 817-220-0828 or khopkins@springtownpd.com.
