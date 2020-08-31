The Texas Game Wardens has reported that occupants transported to the hospital are in stable condition following a boat explosion near the Lake Weatherford Marina Saturday afternoon.
There were nine people on the boat at the time of the explosion, which occurred about 3:13 p.m. at 210 W. Lakeview Drive.
“Four of these were transported to Parkland [Hospital] by helicopter and two by ambulance,” according to the Texas Game Wardens. “The last report from game wardens is that all who were transported to Parkland and received care, had, at worst, second degree burns. One passenger received as much as approximately 40% of the body burned. Last report was that all are in stable condition.”
A 58-year-old male from Aledo, 60-year-old male from Beaumont, 13-year-old female from Aledo, 2-year-old female from Weatherford and 43-year-old female from Mineral Wells were transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. A 17-year-old male from Midlothian, 39-year-old female from Weatherford and 27-year-old female from Weatherford sustained minor injuries. The operator of the boat, a 40-year-old male from Weatherford, received only cuts and scrapes from the incident.
The Weatherford Police and Fire Departments and five Texas Game Wardens from the Fort Worth and Wichita Falls areas were dispatched to the scene.
According to the incident notes, the boat exploded leaving the marina immediately after fueling the vessel.
“Initial investigation is leading towards fuel vapors in the bilge,” according to the report.
According to the Weatherford Police Department, the boat sank near the “no wake” buoys at the opening of the marina.
The boat was recovered and secured and released by the Texas Game Wardens and was forwarded to the State Boat Accident Forensic Reconstruction and Mapping Team, STORM Team, for any further investigating.
