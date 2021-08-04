Officials: Willow Park can begin receiving water from Fort Worth water system

The city of Willow Park was notified this week that it can begin receiving water from the city of Fort Worth, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the temporary agreement, Willow Park can now receive up to 500,000 gallons of water per day to subsidize the current water supply from well production.
“I want to thank the entire Willow Park city council including Mayor Pro Tem Lea Young, long time council members Greg Runnebaum and Eric Contreras, City Manager Bryan Grimes, and Public Works Director Michelle Guelker for their hard work on this project," Mayor Doyle Moss said. "Willow Park is better today for their efforts.”
While discussions and negotiations on this project have started and stopped for many years, the city of Willow Park began having successful talks with both the city of Fort Worth and the city of Hudson Oaks beginning in the fall of 2017.
Upon completion of the ground storage tank and pump station, scheduled for spring of 2022, Willow Park will have access to 3.5 million gallons of water for the peak demand period next summer.
