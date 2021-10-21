Parker County resident Mike Olcott has announced the launch of his campaign for Texas House in the newly drawn District 60.
"I am running because despite Republicans holding a strong majority in Texas we still have an open border, skyrocketing property taxes and have not audited the 2020 elections here in Texas despite the fact that Donald Trump requested it," Olcott said in a press release Wednesday. "Over 90% of Republicans have clear opinions on these issues and as their state representative I will fight to deliver real results, not campaign platitudes.
"Texas can only be a lighthouse for the nation if we have courageous legislators willing to fight for us."
A retired biochemist, Olcott has spent the last 16 years fighting against illegal immigration and skyrocketing property taxes while advocating on behalf of the unborn. Olcott has been a Republican Precinct Chair in Parker County since 2014 and served on the State Republican Executive Committee in Senate District 30 from 2015-2016.
Following the receipt of his doctorate in Biochemistry from the University of Kentucky in 1994, Olcott served as a postdoctoral fellow at Stockholm University in Sweden and Oregon State University where he conducted research centered on the detection of nucleotide-binding sites on enzymes critical for the metastasis of cancer cells. During this time, he authored or co-authored nine scientific publications.
Mike and his wife Marika live just outside Aledo and attend Willow Park Baptist Church.
