WEATHERFORD — Beto O’Rourke sees at least one distinction between his challenge to GOP governor Greg Abbott and his 2018 run against Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
“Cruz was one of 535 people in the U.S. Congress,” he said, moments before joining a rally which drew close to 300 supporters to Weatherford’s Chandor Gardens Friday.
“Greg Abbott is the governor and chief executive of Texas. Everything that happens here is his responsibility,” the Democrat said.
O’Rourke, who came within three points of Cruz in an energetic but failing Senate bid, listed the failure of Texas’ power grid in 2021, poor reading skills in elementary grades and child hospitalization rates which followed Abbott’s ban on public school mask mandates as failures of his opponent.
“Issues aren’t defined by party,” he said. “We’re going to make sure every voter understands the consequences of Greg Abbott as governor. We’re going to make this campaign all about Texas and about every single person in the state of Texas.”
Parker County, he said, cast 9,956 votes for him in 2018, adding there are around that many new voter registrations here now.
“We could double (my votes) by going to the doors of those new voters, who are primarily young,” he said.
O’Rourke called the enormous electricity bills some Texans faced during the February 2021 grid collapse, “the Abbott tax,” and he named energy executives who benefited and enriched the governor’s campaign.
The candidate stressed the state’s potential for better jobs, lower property taxes and improved education outcomes under his leadership. States including California and Florida, he said, are outpacing this state’s public schools, he said.
“Over the last seven years that Greg Abbott has been governor, they have been doing better and we have done worse,” he said, noting teacher pay is more than $7,500 below that of their peers nationwide.
Teachers, and too many Texans, are working second and third jobs to make ends meet, he said.
“What if we invested in the higher education of any young person, or any who are older, so they can go to Weatherford College?” he asked.
O’Rourke criticized the state’s refusal to accept billions of federal dollars by failing to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare. Those funds, he said, could pay for troubled children to afford mental health therapy and help mentally ill homeless people who get arrested on purpose for the shelter of jails.
“That is so immoral, that is just so expensive,” he said. “When we take that $10 billion a year additional (Medicaid funding) …. you are no longer paying for uncompensated care on your property taxes.”
The former congressman asked the crowd to join his 50,000 volunteers in knocking on doors and spreading his message.
And he made reference to Abbott’s ongoing effort to have parents who provide gender treatment for their children investigated on child abuse charges.
“We don’t need anymore division,” he said. “We don’t need anymore culture wars. … Imagine, if instead of attacking those transgender kids, we instead focused on (Child Protective Services) and the 35,000 kids that are in their care.”
News reports of some of the children in state custody being housed in CPS offices have consistent for several election cycles. One in the past two weeks revealed teens in state care at one facility being sexually trafficked.
“This is not a new problem,” he said. “For the last six years, (CPS staff) have been warning the governor that kids go out worse than they come in.”
During open questions, and before he held his customary selfie session with supporters, O’Rourke described the international border relationship between his El Paso home and its Mexico counterpart, Juarez, as ensuring good fortune and safety for their combined populations of more than 4 million.
“But I also want to acknowledge that we have some legitimate concerns at the border,” he added, naming human trafficking and the influx of illegal drugs.
“Greg Abbott, instead of promoting that order right now is causing chaos,” he said, noting six Texas National Guard troops sent to the border by the governor who have died — four by suicide.
“Let’s allow them to come home to their families,” he said.
