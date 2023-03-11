Carol Hailey, of Bethel Harmony EEC; Kim Smith of Country Crossroads EEC; and Barbara Sandlin-Sampson, of Springtown EEC, were honored as outstanding club members at the Parker County Extension Education Association Recognition Tea.
Each have been Extension Education Club members for a long time. The tea had an Afternoon in Paris theme and also honored county committee chairmen and officer. Entertainment was provided by Jennifer Watkins.
