Elections

Here are the early voting results for Palo Pinto County.

President: 

Donald Trump: 80.21%

Joseph Biden: 18.92%

U.S. Senator:

John Cornyn: 80.1%

MJ Hegar: 17.7%

MW Councilmember Ward 3:

Beth Henary Watson: 98.98%

Brandon Johnson: 1.02%

Gordon Mayor:

Jack Coleman: 55.9%

JR Henderson: 44.03%

Gordon Alderman:

Rick Speer: 56.7%

B Roger Keck: 43.23%

For full results, visit http://www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us/page/palopinto.General.Elections.

The Weatherford Democrat will update final election results as they are made available.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you