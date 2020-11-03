Here are the early voting results for Palo Pinto County.
President:
Donald Trump: 80.21%
Joseph Biden: 18.92%
U.S. Senator:
John Cornyn: 80.1%
MJ Hegar: 17.7%
MW Councilmember Ward 3:
Beth Henary Watson: 98.98%
Brandon Johnson: 1.02%
Gordon Mayor:
Jack Coleman: 55.9%
JR Henderson: 44.03%
Gordon Alderman:
Rick Speer: 56.7%
B Roger Keck: 43.23%
For full results, visit http://www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us/page/palopinto.General.Elections.
The Weatherford Democrat will update final election results as they are made available.
