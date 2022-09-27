The Palo Pinto County Clerk now has an office in Mineral Wells at the new annex.
Residents can purchase births, deaths and marriage licenses and file/search documents into the official public records. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, closing for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. There are no phones yet so for any questions, please call 940-659-1277.
Other offices that are now open at the annex include the Tax Assessor (car tags), Elections, JP 5, Veterans Office, Juvenile Probation, 9-1-1 Addressing and Public Works.
