The City of Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County will hold the annual City/County Fall Clean Up Day on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mineral Wells residents ONLY will go to 2700 U.S. Highway 281 South, behind the animal shelter. Water bill and driver’s license are required.
All county residents will go to their respective precinct barns. For county information, call (940) 659-1210.
Tired will ONLY be accepted at the Dempsey Heliport site at a charge of $1 per tire up to 17” and $3 per tire over 17”. Checks should be made payable to “Palo Pinto County”
Electronic recycling will be for computers, TVs, office machines, small appliances and cell phones.
All actual trash MUST be bagged.
Items that will NOT be accepted include:
- Commercial or business items
- Shingles
- Boats
- Cars
- Paint
- Batteries
- Medical or biohazard products.
For Mineral Wells residents, free bulk item curb pickup is available year round through Waste Connections. For more information call (940) 328-1176. Standard recycling drop off of paper/cardboard, metal and plastic is available year round at the city’s Convenience Station located at 401 Farm-to-Market Road 2256. For more information regarding recycling drop off, contact Public Works at (940) 328-7777.
