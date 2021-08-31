After dipping a bit the week prior, hospitalizations in Palo Pinto County rose over the last seven days, with the ICU unit at Palo Pinto General Hospital now at almost 78 percent full of COVID patients.
Almost 49 percent of PPGH's total beds are now occupied, according to data released Monday.
The county has recorded about 17 new cases per day, including two deaths Aug. 24, and has an estimated 157 active cases, and 86 fatalities, according to numbers released by Texas Health and Human Services Tuesday morning.
Palo Pinto General recently extended its hours for walk-in vaccines, with no appointment needed to visit the PHC building (202 SW 25th Ave.,) Mondays from 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both vaccines and boosters are available.
PPGH also has a coronavirus hotlines residents can call, at 940-328-6555 to speak with a provider from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hospital numbers in Parker County remain under the threshold, with 26 percents of ICU beds occupied and 34.7 percent of total beds occupied.
Parker County recorded 109 cases Thursday, and is averaging about 39 new cases a day over the last week.
The county is back to conducting COVID-19 testing at Heritage Park, 317 Santa Fe Drive, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Wednesday. COVID vaccinations will also be provided at the same times over the next couple of weeks.
Anyone needing a test is encouraged to bring an insurance card, but may still get tested without insurance.
The Parker County Hospital District is also offering vaccinations with no appointment necessary to receive the first dose.
The walk-in clinic is located at 712 E. Anderson St., Monday through Friday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. PCHD will require an appointment for the second dose, which will be scheduled at the time the first dose is administered.
