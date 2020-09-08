The Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clinton Boren Spence, 42, of Mineral Wells, on Friday following an animal cruelty investigation.
After video and photos began to circulate on Facebook, the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation on Aug. 31. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the videos that was circulated shows an individual striking a mule with a whip as well as dragging a deceased horse from a pen.
“After a preliminary investigation, we positively identified the individual seen in the FB video and established probable cause to charge Clinton Boren Spence with ‘Cruelty to a Livestock Animal,’ which is a state jail felony,” Palo Pinto County Sheriff Brett McGuire said. “We had already taken Mr. Spence into custody on a totally non-related theft charge involving a skid steer that has been reported stolen out of Pyote, Texas. He was in custody at the time that he was charged with the Cruelty to a Livestock Animal.”
Spence was arrested and booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail on $10,000 bond for the cruelty to a livestock animal charge and was already being held on a $30,000 bond for the theft of property charge.
“He was arraigned on both charges and made bond,” McGuire said. “The investigation is still open and ongoing. We have made several attempts to contact the person that actually made the video in order to further our case but the individual has yet to contact us.”
