American Rescue Plan
Special to the Weatherford Democrat

Parker County is now accepting applications for the American Rescue Plan Act  for 2022.  

Applications for public and private entities that are eligible to receive funding through ARPA must be completed and returned to Parker County Court Coordinator Rich Contreras either by hand delivery at 1 Courthouse Square, Weatherford, TX 76086 or via email along with a read receipt to rich.contreras@parkercountytx.com by  5 p.m. June 3.

Late submissions will not be considered.

