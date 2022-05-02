Parker County Attorney's Office hosts 12th annual Art Contest
- By Misty Browning Special to the Weatherford Democrat
-
-
The Parker County Attorney's Office held its 12th Annual School Art Contest on Friday, joining the office for Victims of Crime to help crime victims find their justice through this annual recommitment to ensuring rights, access, and equity for all victims.
"We are grateful for the handiwork of these amazing artists and their impact on our coordinated community outreach," Parker County Attorney John Forrest said. "Parker County is dedicated to supporting victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime and this collaboration with Parker County schools is one way we can engage our community in response efforts.
Winners included:
First Place Middle and High School - Marilyn Suarez, Hall MS
Second Place Middle and High School - Adrienne Henry, AHS
Third Place Middle and High School- Gracie Lohrding, WHS
First Place Elementary- Chase Blackburn, Stuard Elementary
Second Place Elementary- Lila Fickel McAnally
Third Place Elementary- Luke Nielsen, McAnally
Best of Show- Cayleigh Garner, AHS
Phoenix Award, DA- Jasmine Seeley, McAnally
Compassion Award- Molly Williams, AHS
Resilience Award- Braili Parr, Brock HS
Honorable Mention- Marin Washburn, WHS; Maera Cambell, WHS; Connor Craft, WHS; Aubrie Freeze, Brock HS; Lauren Callahan, Mary Martin.
Award sponsors included Weatherford College, Noon Lions Club, First Bank Texas, Allison Bedore, Paralegal Services of North Texas, AMS Storage, Optimist Club, Sons of the American Legion, Natalie Barnett, Mike Hensen, Valerie Kruse, city of Weatherford and Parker County District Attorney Office.
Tristan Evans served as the guest judge.
