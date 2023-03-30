Parker County Basic Community Emergency Response Team classes are set to begin April 10.
The free course total is 27 hours, including both classroom and hands-on training at the Emergency Services facility, 215 Trinity St. in Weatherford, north of the Weatherford Farmer’s Market.
Course dates and times are: April 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; April 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; April 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; and April 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..
The course is divided into units covering the following topics: Disaster Preparedness; Fire Safety and Utility Controls; Disaster Medical Operations, Part 1 & 2; Light Search and Rescue; CERT Organization/Incident Command; Disaster Psychology; CERT and Terrorism; CPR/AED; Stop the Bleed; and Wrap up, Final Exam, and Disaster Exercise.
To register, email davidinelson@uwmail.com.
