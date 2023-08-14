WEATHERFORD — The Nov. 7 ballot will include a transportation bond proposition aimed at improving traffic congestion and safety.
Parker County commissioners Monday morning unanimously called for the bond election, with an amount not to exceed $130 million.
“This is unique from the other two bonds ... in that it’s not one project, it accounts for excessive traffic on existing roads and also looks to plan for the future with expansion of Interstate 20,” County Judge Pat Deen said. “This bond is more global in scope, and if you look at the inflation rate, spending those dollars today will save taxpayers money over time.”
There have been numerous discussions leading up to Monday’s vote, including meetings between county and city officials over projects in each precinct, as well as talks with the Texas Department of Transportation and the council of governments.
“We met with COG and TxDOT following the last court meeting, in working on specifics around the size of the partnership and commitment [of their funds],” Chris Bosco, of Freese & Nichols, told commissioners. “In the last two bonds, the county invested $14 million and got $120 million through partnerships. That’s the same theme we’re looking at here.”
Highlighted projects in Precinct 1 include road extensions for Hutcheson and Church; reconstruction of Midway, W.N. Woody and Thomas; realignment of Veal Station and Farm-to-Market 51; and safety improvements to Old Agnes and State Highway 199.
Key items in Precinct 2 are the widening of Oakridge Drive; realignment of Johnson Bend/Green Acres; extension of Pojo Road and FM 730; traffic signal at the intersection of Old Garner; adding turn lanes at SH 199 and Poolville Cutoff, and FM 920 and Willow Creek; and a bridge for Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and U.S. 180.
Precinct 3 projects include the widening of Ric Williamson; adding a bridge at Ric Williamson and U.S. 180; installing frontage roads and ramps from S. Bowie to Ric Williamson and Dennis to Ric Williamson; new ramps at Bethel and Tin Top and road extension of B.B. Fielder.
Identified projects in Precinct 4 are the reconstruction/widening of Old Bankhead Highway; reconstruction of Kelly Road and other improvements in Aledo; the widening of Old Weatherford Road and FM 730; a bridge on Old Bankhead and adding turn lanes to FM 5 and Old Bankhead Drive.
The $130 million is a breakdown of precinct projects ($88 million), discretionary projects ($15 million) and partnership projects with COG and/or TxDOT at $27 million.
A representative with Hilltop Securities financial advisory firm noted the $130 million would bring an estimated 3.2-cent increase to the county’s debt service fund, which currently sits at a proposed 4.6-cent rate for Fiscal Year 2023-24. That would not go into effect, however, until all bonds are issued.
The total 35 projects would be divided up between county (15) and city (12), with eight projects to be on-system with TxDOT.
State and local officials have noted the booming growth that has contributed to infrastructure challenges. From 2010 to 2022, Parker County grew more than 34%, and is ranked No. 6 in the nation as the fastest-growing county.
County residents last passed a transportation bond in 2016, with $56.6 million for the East Loop and another $19.6 million for various county projects.
In 2008, voters passed an $80 million bond package targeting Weatherford’s western loop, a similar loop in Springtown and improvements on Aledo’s FM 1187.
