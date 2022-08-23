WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners Monday took action following a public hearing to set the 2022-23 proposed tax rate.
The proposed no-new-revenue rate, at .312336 per $100 valuation, is almost two cents lower than last year's rate.
Richard Heizer, speaking during public comment, said he calculated 92 percent of tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll, and asked that the court look at making it 100 percent.
"The reason for that is because we're taking money out of fund balance for the remainder," Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said Parker County ranks among some of the lowest counties in the state in terms of tax rates.
"And you're talking about the third fastest growing region in the U.S.," he said. "We're able to manage that growth and provide resources, and still maintain one of the lowest tax rates and a no new revenue, as we're proposing in this budget."
The proposed budget is expected to raise more total property taxes than last year by about 6 percent — $3.94 million for the General Fund Maintenance and Operation, $573,380 for the Lateral Road and Bridge Fund and a $1.17 million decrease for debt services. Of that amount, $3,084,537 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
For current, past and proposed budget information, visit www.parkercountytx.com/155/Financial-Transparency/.
Also Monday, commissioners approved extending the countywide burn ban for another 60 days beyond Sept. 6.
Fire Marshal Sean Hughes temporarily lifted the ban Monday following rainfall across the county, with some areas getting as much as 3 inches.
The extension will allow him to lift the ban as necessary on a day-by-day basis.
"Many would ask why we would extend this when we've got rain, and the issue is governing the whole county," Walden said, noting that not all areas got the same amount of rainfall, if any. "We don't want the government telling us what to do, but we don't want a wildfire either."
