WEATHERFORD — After years of limbo, a 35-acre tract of land belonging to the Parker County Committee on Aging is set to be sold, according to a local real estate group.
"This property is a rare opportunity for much-needed development inside the city limits of Weatherford," said realtor Stephen Reich, of The Stephen Reich Group who, with Williams Trew Real Estate, will be assisting with the sale. "Parker County is growing rapidly, but new developments that offer water and sewer services are very rare."
The land, located on Vine Street in Weatherford, was originally donated to the nonprofit in early 2014 by the Jerry Durant Auto Group, and saw early activity that petered out, with concrete slabs sitting among the Johnson grass and utility pipes extending skyward here and there.
The city of Weatherford OK’d rezoning the property in 2017, and a building permit for the 19,912-square-foot structure remains active, according to Weatherford Building Division records.
The sale of the land will allow the PCCOA to explore additional opportunities that will best serve the senior citizens of Parker County, according to a press release, including building new relationships and a firm foundation within the community.
The organization will continue to serve participants with the Meals on Wheels program and recreational activities at the current Senior Center, located off Holland Lake Drive in Weatherford.
Interested parties may contact Reich at 817-597-8884, or visit stephenreichgroup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.