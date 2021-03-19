The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting a horse Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies were dispatched to a pasture in the 100 block of Trinity Ranch Road in Weatherford just before 8 p.m., where the horse owner reported unknown suspect(s) had shot “Pete,” his 10-year-old gelding paint horse.
Sheriff’s investigators discovered Pete, a retired roping horse, lying near a fence post with distressed breathing. Sheriff’s investigators also located bullet fragments in the fence post located near Pete.
Crime scene technicians arrived at the location to process the scene and a local veterinarian also arrived on scene to medically assist Pete, who had to be euthanized due to the severity of the wound.
“We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect(s) involved,” Authier said. “We hope someone will come forward and do the right thing in reporting the name(s) of the suspect(s). The Parker County Sheriff’s Office takes animal cruelty cases seriously. We will use all available resources at our disposal to apprehend the suspect(s) responsible and bring them to justice.”
Parker County Crime Stoppers is offering up to an additional $1,000 reward for information about this case or the individual(s) involved. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.
You may also contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office directly at 817-594-8845.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.