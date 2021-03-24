The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects involved in the theft of delivered packages from residential porches.

A homeowner reported a package containing computer products was stolen from her porch in the 4100 block of White Settlement Road Sunday, March 21, around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was caught on home surveillance video footage. She is described as a dark-skinned female, having long red hair which was pulled back. The suspect was wearing sunglasses, a face mask, a grey sports top, black sweat pants and white tennis shoes.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators believe the case is related to a similar crime reported to Weatherford Police Department where a male suspect was seen taking delivered packages from a residence in the 1000 block of Signature Drive on March 18.

Authier added in both cases, a similar white Ford F-150 having black bumpers and a black cattle guard was used by the suspects.

In the Weatherford police case, the male suspect is described as wearing “skinny” blue jeans, a ball cap, a blue hoodie with white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about either case, the identity or location of the suspects is encouraged to contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555, or by logging onto www.pccs.tips.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictments of the suspects involved. You may remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

