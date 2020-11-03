Here are the Parker County early voting numbers for several key races.
President:
Donald Trump/Mike Pence: 53,177 votes
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris: 11,341
Parker County Sheriff:
Larry Fowler: 51,860
Russell Hess: 9,532
U.S. Senator:
John Cornyn: 53,049 votes
MJ Hegar: 10,385
U.S. Rep District 12:
Kay Granger: 53,202
Lisa Welch: 9,212
Trey Holcomb: 2,129
Railroad Commissioner:
Jim Wright: 52,862
Chrysta Castaneda: 9,595
Matt Sterett: 1,479
Kat Gruene: 366
State Rep. District 61:
Phil King: 52,536
Christopher Cox: 9,389
JK Stephenson: 1,751
PCHD Precinct 2:
Marie Welsh: 6,162
Jeremy Briggs: 2,826
PCHD Precinct 3:
Bart Robbins: 8,139
Patsy Padilla: 3,392
Aledo Mayor:
Kit Marshall: 1,195
Shane Davis: 910
Brock ISD Place 7:
Bill Cooper: 2,305
Susan Lair: 696
City of Millsap Proposition A:
For: 88
Against: 29
Millsap ISD trustees:
Andrea Schrick: 711
Allen Williams: 618
Bobbye Brogdon: 463
Morgan Williams: 385
Chad Edwards: 177
Poolville ISD Place 4
Doug Gammill: 420
James Randall: 234
Poolville ISD Place 5:
David Mansell: 275
Wesley Jennings: 228
Roger Smith: 186
Poolville ISD Place 6:
Linda Harris: 499
Katie Baumgartner: 159
Poolville ISD Place 7:
Jimmy Hines: 408
Chris Bryan: 139
Josh Snyder: 106
Poolville ISD Place 2:
Toby Gammill: 365
Todd Phillips: 289
Springtown ISD Place 5:
Gary Veazey: 2,323
Mark Bryant: 2,023
Paul Gregory: 1,542
Weatherford ISD Place 6:
Toby Taylor: 14,367
AnnaLisa Banegas-Pena: 4,142
City of Reno Place 1:
Randy Martin: 325
Harry Harris: 291
Gilbert Morrow: 281
Reno Place 3:
Shelli Swift: 499
Reno Place 5:
Jeff Davis: 565
Joe Patterson: 316
Reno Place 4:
Kathleen Tucker: 348
Jody Works: 206
Morris Pruitt: 297
Roen Cox: 382
The Weatherford Democrat will update when final voting numbers are available. For the full list of all early voting results, visit https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=434
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.