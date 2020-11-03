Election Day

Here are the Parker County early voting numbers for several key races.

President:

Donald Trump/Mike Pence: 53,177 votes

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris: 11,341

Parker County Sheriff:

Larry Fowler: 51,860

Russell Hess: 9,532

U.S. Senator:

John Cornyn: 53,049 votes

MJ Hegar: 10,385

U.S. Rep District 12:

Kay Granger: 53,202

Lisa Welch: 9,212

Trey Holcomb: 2,129

Railroad Commissioner:

Jim Wright: 52,862

Chrysta Castaneda: 9,595

Matt Sterett: 1,479

Kat Gruene: 366

State Rep. District 61:

Phil King: 52,536

Christopher Cox: 9,389

JK Stephenson: 1,751

PCHD Precinct 2:

Marie Welsh: 6,162

Jeremy Briggs: 2,826

PCHD Precinct 3:

Bart Robbins: 8,139

Patsy Padilla: 3,392

Aledo Mayor:

Kit Marshall: 1,195

Shane Davis: 910

Brock ISD Place 7:

Bill Cooper: 2,305

Susan Lair: 696

City of Millsap Proposition A:

For: 88

Against: 29

Millsap ISD trustees:

Andrea Schrick: 711

Allen Williams: 618

Bobbye Brogdon: 463

Morgan Williams: 385

Chad Edwards: 177

Poolville ISD Place 4

Doug Gammill: 420

James Randall: 234

Poolville ISD Place 5:

David Mansell: 275

Wesley Jennings: 228

Roger Smith: 186

Poolville ISD Place 6:

Linda Harris: 499

Katie Baumgartner: 159

Poolville ISD Place 7:

Jimmy Hines: 408

Chris Bryan: 139

Josh Snyder: 106

Poolville ISD Place 2:

Toby Gammill: 365

Todd Phillips: 289

Springtown ISD Place 5:

Gary Veazey: 2,323

Mark Bryant: 2,023

Paul Gregory: 1,542

Weatherford ISD Place 6:

Toby Taylor: 14,367

AnnaLisa Banegas-Pena: 4,142

City of Reno Place 1:

Randy Martin: 325

Harry Harris: 291

Gilbert Morrow: 281

Reno Place 3:

Shelli Swift: 499

Reno Place 5:

Jeff Davis: 565

Joe Patterson: 316

Reno Place 4:

Kathleen Tucker: 348

Jody Works: 206

Morris Pruitt: 297

Roen Cox: 382

The Weatherford Democrat will update when final voting numbers are available. For the full list of all early voting results, visit https://www.parkercountytx.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=434

