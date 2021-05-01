The final but unofficial election results were announced just after 8 p.m. Saturday and the bulk of Parker County incumbents in city and school district races saw victory.
Weatherford City Council Place 3 incumbent Matt Ticzkus won with 76.92% of the votes while his challenger Richard Zimmer received 23.08%. Place 4 incumbent Kevin Cleveland won with 57.58% votes against challengers Ben Steiner, 15.04%, and Jeanette Langley, 27.38%.
Bruce Pinckard came out on top in the race for Annetta City Council Place 3 against Al Gloer with 66.67% of the votes. Gloer received 33.33% of the votes.
Aledo City Council Place 1 challenger Shane Davis received 54.21% of the votes — incumbent Spencer Perry received 45.79%. Place 3 challenger Nick Stanley received 62.99% of the votes while incumbent Clint Robinson had 37.01%.
In the race for Aledo ISD school board, Place 1 incumbent David Lear came out on top with 59.10% of the votes. Challenger Tricia Watson received 40.90% of the votes. Place 2 incumbent Jennifer Loftin won with 56.87% of the votes against challenger Laura Morrow with 43.13%. Place 3 incumbent Jessica Brown won against challenger Zachery Clark with 65.73% of the votes. Clark received 34.27% of the votes.
One of three area school district bonds saw approval.
Peaster ISD’s $25 million bond was approved with 65.74% for Proposition A and 55.31% for Proposition B.
Springtown ISD’s $38.5 million bond was rejected with 60.50% votes against.
Garner ISD’s $15.5 million bond was opposed by voters with 56.65% votes against the proposition.
The 1% sales and use tax increase for Parker County Emergency Services District 1 received voter support with 59.89% of the votes.
